2022 October 21 16:36

APM Terminals Liberia gets new Managing Director

Clay Crain will take over as Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia effective November 1st and pending necessary approvals, replacing Jonathan Graham, who will take on a new role within Global Operations at APM Terminals and relocate back to the U.S., according to the company's release.



A US national, Clay Crain comes with over 30 years of experience largely in oil and gas sector, including with leading players such as Weatherford International and EXPRO International and has been involved in various aspects of running businesses in West Africa and Latin America. He joins APM Terminals from SageRider, where, as Business Development Advisor, he is advising the boutique tech company that provides the latest technology solutions to the businesses in Oil and Gas Industry, towards development of West African markets. Prior to that, he also served as General Manager at Nigerian-owned oil and gas production solutions company Eunisell and as consultant to various companies from the energy sector.



Clay Crain will replace Jonathan Graham, who has been at the helm of APM Terminals Liberia since June 2021 and who is now taking over a role within APM Terminals’ Global Operations, based in Charlotte, NC in the U.S.



APM Terminals Liberia has been operating a state-of-the-art multi-purpose port in the Freeport of Monrovia since 2011 on a 25-year concession from the Government of Liberia. With a capacity of approximately 200,00 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) per year, the terminal also has facilities for General Cargo (Rice, Wheat, Cement, Clinker, Limestone, Gypsum etc), Project Cargo and Break Bulk, and provides pilotage and towing services.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 67 terminals in global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.