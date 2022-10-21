2022 October 21 15:03

Intense ice formation in the Arctic is expected two weeks earlier this year

Much more residual ice is to be observed in the Arctic this year

Intense ice formation in the Arctic is expected two weeks earlier this year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Cherepanov, captain-instructor, Arctic ships, Safe Shipping Department, Gazpromneft Shipping LLC, as saying at the 10th International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”.

“According to present-day developments, the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute forecasts earlier beginning of intense ice formation — 14 days earlier. Besides, much more residual ice is to be observed in the Arctic this year,” he said.