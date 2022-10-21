2022 October 21 13:42

Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 21.5% to 709,873 TEU in September 2022

Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles eased again in September. The Port handled 709,873 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September 2022, a 21.5% decrease from September 2021, which was the Port’s busiest September on record, according to the company's release.



Closing out the third quarter, the Port of Los Angeles has processed 7,864,514 TEUs during the first nine months of 2022, about 4% down from last year’s record pace.



September 2022 loaded imports reached 343,462 TEUs, down 27% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 77,680 TEUs, up 3% compared to last September. Empty containers landed at 288,731 TEUs, a 20% decline compared to last year.