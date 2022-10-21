2022 October 21 13:22

Ports of Helsinki and Tallinn to receive CEF funding

Ports of Helsinki and Tallinn have signed in October a 6,8 MEUR funding contract under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, CINEA for their common TWIN-PORT V project (2021–2025). CEF is a key EU funding instrument to promote growth, jobs and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment at European level.

In Port of Helsinki the EU funding was granted to projects included in the new development programme: the plans and surveys required by the tunnel to be built in the West Harbour, the berth redesign and the new Terminal T1. Partial funding was also granted for research on the construction of a carbon-negative terminal.

In the Port of Tallinn, funding will be provided to the ramp and sewage projects in Muuga, the plans and surveys required by the new Terminal A, and the upgrade of the ‘smart port’ gate system in Muuga and Old City Harbours.

Port of Helsinki Ltd is one of the busiest passenger ports in Europe, and the Port of Helsinki Ltd creates a seamless framework for sea traffic to destinations such as Tallinn and Stockholm. In 2019, a total of 12.2 million (in COVID-19 year of 2021, 3.7 million passengers) travelled through the Port of Helsinki. The Port of Helsinki is also Finland’s leading general port for foreign trade. In 2021, the Ports’s total cargo traffic was 14.4 million tonnes.

Port of Tallinn is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. Port of Tallinn’s Old City Harbour is the largest tourism gateway in Estonia and Muuga Harbour is the biggest cargo harbour in Estonia and one of the deepest and most modern ports in the Baltic Sea region. Port of Tallinn is listed on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.