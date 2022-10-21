2022 October 21 12:52

ICTSI flagship secures ‘green port’ seal

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Port Services Network (APSN) recently recognized the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the Philippines’ leading international trading gateway and flagship of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), with the 2022 Green Port Award (GPAS), according to the company's release.



The Green Port Award System (GPAS) program is an evaluation system for ports in the APEC region. It is developed by APSN with the endorsement of the APEC Forum. The program recognizes the high caliber and excellent environmental actions and leadership demonstrated by ports in the Asia-Pacific region. The award is valid for three years.



MICT has outlined its green strategy of integrating climate change management into its day-to-day operations, with the goal of becoming the most sustainable terminal in the Philippines. Aligned with the commitment to operate in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner, MICT has implemented several environmental programs and activities, including improving waste and water management, circular economy initiatives, ecological protection and biodiversity programs, and decarbonation efforts.



The MICT joins 10 other ports from six APEC member-economies which received the GPAS in 2022.



The GPAS program represents an integral part of APEC Transportation Working Group's ongoing efforts to promote the green growth of the port industry. Since its launch in 2016, 45 ports in nine economies have been awarded the GPAS.



In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI’s takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system. MICT is ICTSI’s flagship operation.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.