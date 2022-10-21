2022 October 21 12:21

SCZONE discusses the green hydrogen projects with Maersk & Siemens Energy

Representatives of SCZONE, Maersk Siemens Energy met to discuss localisation of the green hydrogen industry and its complementary industries, according to the company's release. The meeting discussed the framework of the feasibility studies carried out by the companies in preparation for signing the final contracts in cop27 summit, to implement the pilot phases for the projects.

“SCZONE provides full support to the companies that have signed memoranda of understanding for the settlement of green fuel”, SCZONE Chairman declared.

These discussions came within the framework of cooperation and support provided by SCZONE to its partners in green fuel manufacturing projects. It also expressed the keenness of SCZONE to ensure the availability of the necessary environmental, legal and technical requirements in accordance with the highest international standards for projects to localize green fuels in its industrial zones.