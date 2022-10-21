2022 October 21 12:01

Navig8 enters into a new commercial management agreement with CSIC Leasing

Navig8 has entered into a new commercial management agreement with CSIC Leasing Co. Ltd, according to the company's release. They have committed three LR1 vessels, Antikeros, Dhonoussa and Strofades, to Navig8 commercially managed fleet. Strofades was the first vessel to join the fleet in July 2022, followed by Dhonoussa in September 2022 and finally Antikeros in October 2022.