2022 October 21 11:33

DOF Subsea awarded MPSV contracts in Guyana

DOF Subsea has announced the award of a 3-year contract for two vessels with Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited. Under the agreement, DOF Subsea will perform IMR, well intervention support, and light subsea construction activities to support the growing subsea infrastructures in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, according to the company's release.

Two Multipurpose Support Construction Vessels with 250-ton AHC crane and 2 work class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for 3-year terms, plus 2 years options.

The first vessel will mobilize in late October while the second vessel is planned to commence in January 2023.

The estimated firm backlog for the group is approximately NOK 2.7 billion.