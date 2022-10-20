2022 October 20 17:54

First chartered ship carries coal from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula to China

The field’s reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes

A representative of Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation), investor in the development of the Syradasayskoye field, confirms the transportation of coal from the Syradasayskoye field on the Taimyr peninsula to China is underway, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the 10th International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”.

According to the speaker, the company has produced 100 thousand tonnes with a plan to achieve a result of 260 thousand tonnes by the end of 2022.

Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion. The project is to generate about 2,000 jobs. It is included into Comprehensive Investment Project “Yenisey Siberia” and has a status of a regional investment project (RIP).

Related links:

First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula>>>>

Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026 >>>>