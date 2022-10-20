2022 October 20 17:25

Kongsberg Maritime wins technology contract for four electric ferries

Norwegian firm Kongsberg Maritime has received a contract from Holland Shipyards Group for the electrification and automation of new ferries.

Under the contract, Kongsberg Maritime will deliver electrification and control systems with automated functionalities for up to four new all-electric ferries.

The contract also has an option to deliver the systems for two more ferries.

Swedish Road Ferries, a part of the Swedish Transport Administration, owns exclusive rights for the operation of ferries to link the national road network.

The scope of the delivery includes electrical systems and a comprehensive control system suite that covers energy management, navigation, and situational awareness system associated with automated manoeuvring.

Kongsberg Maritime will also provide the technology for the remote monitoring and operation centre in Stockholm and to enable securing communication between ferries, ports, and the control centre.

The company will offer technology for general automation for all onboard systems and essential port equipment, such as charging and mooring.

To help the ferry company train their crew in new operational procedures, Kongsberg Digital will also deliver a simulator with 360-degree visuals.

To improve automated functionalities and show the ferries’ capabilities to Swedish authorities, a one-year test period is planned after delivery.

