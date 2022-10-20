2022 October 20 15:51

Severnaya Zvezda to acquire two ships and to order construction of more ships for operation under its Taimyr project

Image source: Severnaya Zvezda

The company has produced its first 100 thousand tonnes at the Syradasayskoye field

Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation), investor in the development of the Syradasayskoye field, is going to acquire two ships for transportation of cargo under the project, IAA PortNews correspondent cites the company representative as saying at the 10th International Forum “Arctic Projects - Today and Tomorrow”.

“Year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route is planned. We are going to acquire two ships in the near time to start building our own fleer”, said the speaker.

According to him, port Yenisey will handle 10 million tonnes per year when it is put into operation. By today, the company has produced 100 thousand tonnes with a plan to produce 260 thousand tonnes by the end of 2022.

Severnaya Zvezda LLC (a company of AEON Corporation) is implementing a project on creation of a coal complex based on the reserves of the Syradasayskoye field. One of the world’s largest fields is located 110 km south-east of Dickson settlement in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. Its reserves are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project foresees the construction of an open-pit coal mine with annual capacity of 5 million tonnes at the first phase and 10 million tonnes at the second phase, a processing plant and infrastructure facilities including a sea terminal, a road, a rotation camp, a power plant, an airdrome, etc. Total investments into the project are estimated at more than RUB 45 billion. The project is to generate about 2,000 jobs. It is included into Comprehensive Investment Project “Yenisey Siberia” and has a status of a regional investment project (RIP).

Related links:

First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula>>>>

Annual throughput of Severnaya Zvezda project on Taimyr peninsula to exceed 7 million tonnes from 2026 >>>>