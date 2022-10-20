2022 October 20 16:35

Drydocks World begins work on KANFA AS Module M10 for Energean

Drydocks World, a DP World Company, has begun the construction of a new topside oil production module for KANFA, an independent process design and engineering company which will be deployed at the Karish field in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the company's release.

The steel cutting ceremony for the KANFA AS Module M10, an oil separation train, marks the first collaboration between Drydocks World and KANFA AS.

Drydocks World scope includes the procurement of bulk materials (structure, Piping, electrical & instrumentation), fabrication, surface treatment including PFP application, mechanical completion, load out and sea fastening for module M10.

Following completion, the topside module will be transported to the Karish field for integration onto a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel for Mediterranean-focused exploration and production company, Energean.

Energean will transport, lift and install the module onto the Energean Power FPSO.





