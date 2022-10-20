2022 October 20 18:06

CMA CGM launches a new rail service in Turkey

CMA CGM launches a dedicated new rail service to serve the industrial zone of Gaziantep located in the Southern Central part of Turkey, according to the company's release.

The innovative CMA CGM bi-weekly block-train shuttle Iskenderun > Gaziantep permits the customers to :

Benefit of very short and reliable intermodal transit time of 1,5 day to Gaziantep Ramp

Divide by 2.2 the CO2 emission and carbon footprint on the intermodal segment versus truck

Key schedule information & transit time :

Shuttle Train every Monday and Thursday

Gaziantep from Shanghai in 39 days, Jebel Ali 28 days, Hamburg 21 days and Genoa 10 days