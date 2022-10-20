-
2022 October 20 18:06
CMA CGM launches a new rail service in Turkey
CMA CGM launches a dedicated new rail service to serve the industrial zone of Gaziantep located in the Southern Central part of Turkey, according to the company's release.
The innovative CMA CGM bi-weekly block-train shuttle Iskenderun > Gaziantep permits the customers to :
Benefit of very short and reliable intermodal transit time of 1,5 day to Gaziantep Ramp
Divide by 2.2 the CO2 emission and carbon footprint on the intermodal segment versus truck
Key schedule information & transit time :
Shuttle Train every Monday and Thursday
Gaziantep from Shanghai in 39 days, Jebel Ali 28 days, Hamburg 21 days and Genoa 10 days
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2022 October 20
2022 October 19
2022 October 18
|18:37
|The Port of Barcelona and PowerCon start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
|18:20
|Port of Singapore bunker sales in 9M’2022 fell by 6% YoY