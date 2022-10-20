2022 October 20 17:16

Shearwater GeoServices announces large US Gulf of Mexico Ocean Bottom Node project with WesternGeco

Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS has announced the award of a large US Gulf of Mexico Ocean Bottom program, Engagement 3, the second project award under the recently announced Global Agreement with WesternGeco. The contract secures WesternGeco access for follow-on projects, providing certainty for continued acquisition using this technology in the Gulf of Mexico to accelerate and de-risk new development projects, according to the company's release.

The three-month survey is expected to cover a nodal area of approximately 2,400 sqkm. The project builds on Shearwater's experience from similar OBN geophysical data acquisition executed in the Gulf of Mexico in 2020. Sparse node projects use ultralong-offset OBN data to resolve subsurface imaging challenges by integrating new data with existing wide and full azimuth data to provide new geological insight.

Shearwater will deploy the high-end seismic vessels SW Gallien and SW Mikkelsen as source vessels for the project, working in combination with ROV node deployment. Both vessels are expected to continue to execute projects in the fast-growing OBN market.

