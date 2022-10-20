2022 October 20 15:34

Wartsila, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels partner in 100% biofuel tests

The technology group Wartsila partnered with Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line and Netherlands based GoodFuels, a market leader in sustainable biofuels, to carry out ship trials operating with biofuel blends. In addition to a 70 percent diesel / 30 percent biofuel blend, the tests were conducted with 100 percent biofuel to determine the effect on overall engine performance, as well as on engine emissions, according to Wartsila's release.

The testing was carried out on a Wartsila ZA40 engine installed onboard the Holland America Line vessel ‘Volendam’. While there have been earlier trials with lower blends of biofuel, this is the first testing by Wärtsilä on a cruise ship operating with 100 percent biofuel.



Wartsila’s scope includes preparation of the testing protocols, evaluation of the fuel testing and lube oil testing results, supervision of the tests, and post-testing analyses, including engine inspections, performance evaluation, and measurements of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

The biofuel tests support the overall environmental mission, goals and aspirations of Carnival Corporation. Those include achieving a 40% reduction in carbon per available-lower-berth-day by 2030; expanding its alternative fuels strategy across its liquefied natural gas (LNG) program and battery, fuel cell and biofuel capabilities; delivering a 50% reduction in absolute air emissions of particulate matter by 2030; and the aspiration to achieve net carbon neutral operations by 2050.

In addition to cutting carbon emissions by 80-90%, the sustainable biofuels that GoodFuels supplied for this trial allow for sustainable scaling of biofuel uptake. The fuels used are derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, with no land-use issues and no competition with food production or deforestation.

Close cooperation between the project partners has eased the time needed for planning and preparing for these tests. Wartsila has a long-term partnership (based on engine reliability and engine performance) with the Carnival Corporation as several operating lines have Wartsila solutions installed. Wartsila’s extensive biofuel experience goes back to the first ever marine biofuel bunkering in 2015, together with GoodFuels and Boskalis.



Wärtsilä is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.