2022 October 20 14:52

MOL concludes charter agreement for LNG carrier with TotalEnergies

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has signed a multi-year contract to charter a newbuild LNG carrier with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, who is wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies on September 26th, according to the company's release.

The vessel currently being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is fitted with the most modern ME-GA engine which provides lower emissions compared to previous generation vessels. ME-GA engine is equipped with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane slip while improving overall fuel consumption. The vessel will have cargo tank capacity of 174,000 m3 and the size of the vessel is suitable to operate globally serving the main LNG terminals around the world.

The vessel will be delivered in 2025 to serve TotalEnergies LNG portfolio and shall continue to improve the environmental performance of its LNG carrier fleet.



MOL is a multimodal transport group that meets diverse transport needs with one of the world's largest merchant fleets.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.