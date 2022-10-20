2022 October 20 13:54

ADNOC Drilling delivers new world record for the longest well

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that a new world record for the longest oil and gas well has been set at its Upper Zakum Concession, according to the company's release.

Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is around 800 feet longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand production capacity of its lower carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy. ADNOC Drilling drilled the oil and gas well from Umm Al Anbar, one of ADNOC Offshore’s artificial islands.

ADNOC Offshore is collaborating on this project with its Upper Zakum strategic international partners, ExxonMobil and INPEX/JODCO.

The extended reach wells will tap into an undeveloped part of the Upper Zakum reservoir with the potential to increase the field’s production capacity by 15,000 barrels of oil per day, without the need to expand or build any new infrastructure.





