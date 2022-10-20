2022 October 20 13:46

Diesel-electric submarine Ufa of Project 636 to join RF Navy in November 2022

Diesel-electric submarine Ufa, Project 636, will join the fleet of RF Navy in November 2022, press center of RF Defence Ministry cites Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolai Yevmenov as saying after the working meeting dedicated to construction of conventional submarines. Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (part of USC) has completed the marine part of the state tests in the Baltic Sea.

The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The Ufa is the fourth submarine in the series of six vessels. It was laid down in November 2019.

The entire series is to be delivered to RF Navy by 2024.

Submarines of the modified 636 projects feature enhanced (compared to previous projects) combat characteristics. Non-nuclear powered submarines of improved Kilo-class (NATO reporting name) or Varshavyanka class advanced project 636 feature an optimal combination of stealth capabilities and target detection range, the newest navigation system, modern automated information management system, powerful high-speed torpedo and missiles. The boats are mainly intended for anti-shipping and anti-submarine operations in relatively shallow waters. Admiralteiskie Verfi is the leader in construction of such submarines having been building them for export from 1983.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 employees.

