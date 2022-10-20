2022 October 20 13:17

EU Parliament passes world’s first marine fuel targets for decarbonisation

Members of the European Parliament adopted their position on draft EU rules on the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport. Parliament wants the maritime sector to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by 2% as of 2025, 20% as of 2035 and 80% as of 2050 compared to 2020 level (the Commission proposed a 13% and 75% reduction).

This would apply for ships above a gross tonnage of 5000, in principle responsible for 90% of CO2 emissions, to all energy used on board in or between EU ports, and to 50% of energy used on voyages where the departure or arrival port is outside of the EU or in its outermost regions.

MEPs also set a target of 2% of renewable fuels usage and mandated containerships and passenger ships to use on-shore power supply while at berth at main EU ports as of 2030. This would significantly reduce air pollution in ports.

To ensure compliance, MEPs favour the introduction of penalties. Revenues generated from these should go to the Ocean Fund and contribute to decarbonising the maritime sector, energy efficiency and zero-emission propulsion technologies.

EP rapporteur on sustainable maritime fuels Jörgen Warborn (EPP, SE) stressed: “This is by far the world’s most ambitious pathway to maritime decarbonisation. Parliament's position ensures that our climate targets will be met rapidly and effectively, safeguarding the maritime sector's competitiveness and ensuring there won’t be carbon leakage or jobs leaving Europe.”



The negotiating mandate on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure was adopted by 485 votes to 65 and 80 abstentions and on sustainable maritime fuels by 451 votes to 137 and 54 abstentions. Parliament is now ready to start negotiations with member states.