2022 October 20 12:58

Consortium including DEME and LS Cable & System awarded export cable contract for Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore has been awarded the export cable contract for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm in a consortium with LS Cable & System. The consortium is also selected as the preferred bidder for the remaining projects in Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, according to DEME's release.

The contract includes the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing and testing of around 360 km of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) export cables and fibre optic cables, including the offshore installation and onshore jointing. For DEME, the share in the project represents a sizable contract.



Works will be executed in 2026, involving a cable installation vessel, a trailing suction hopper dredger and a fallpipe vessel from the DEME fleet.

Located 47 kilometres off the Norfolk coast in the UK, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and represents an installed capacity of 1.4 GW. Once completed, the entire zone can produce clean energy for more than four million households and save about six million tonnes of carbon dioxide.