2022 October 20 12:33

Container carrier of 712 TEU in capacity deployed for FESCO service between Russia and Turkey

Over 2.5 thousand TEU has been carried from late April 2022

Capacity of FESCO Turkey Black Sea Service (FTBS) between Russia and Turkey has been increased with the deployment of a container carrier able to transport 712 TEU. Besides, the geography of the service has been expanded with a new port of call, Gebze, according to FESCO.

FESCO Turkey Black Sea (FTBS) operates on Novorossiysk-Istanbul-Gebze-Novorossiysk route. Frequency of shipments – once a week. Transit from Novorossiysk to Istanbul – 1-2 days, to Gebze – 1 more day.

FESCO Turkey Black Sea (FTBS) was launched in late April 2022 for the delivery of consumer goods, domestic appliances and electronics from Turkey to Russia as well as industrial goods manufactured in Russia to Turkey. The line has already carried over 2.5 thousand TEU.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Related link:

FESCO to increase cargo transportation by its service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul >>>>



With a southern line service >>>>

New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia >>>>