2022 October 20 10:55

Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023

Maximum contract price is RUB 1.6 billion

FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 130,0 and 188 km) in 2023.

According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 1,594,437,643.72.

Bidding deadline – 27 October 2022 with the results to be announced on 7 November 2022.

