-
2022 October 20 10:55
Rosmorport announced tender for dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal in 2023
Maximum contract price is RUB 1.6 billion
FSUE Rosmorport has issued a request for quotations to select an organization for a contract on implementation of maintenance dredging on Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal (between 130,0 and 188 km) in 2023.
According to the official portal for public procurement, initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 1,594,437,643.72.
Bidding deadline – 27 October 2022 with the results to be announced on 7 November 2022.
The 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” will be held by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in Moscow on 15-16 February 2023. The Congress will combine the 10th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 6th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works".
Read more about the event >>>>
2022 October 20
2022 October 19
2022 October 18
|18:37
|The Port of Barcelona and PowerCon start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
|18:20
|Port of Singapore bunker sales in 9M’2022 fell by 6% YoY