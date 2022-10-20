2022 October 20 09:58

Construction of DP World's Auid terminal in Romania is over 50% complete

The construction of multi-million Euro terminal in Aiud, Romania, is over 50% complete, according to DP World's release.

When complete in 2023, the state-of-the-art 82,000 sqm Aiud intermodal terminal will link an area that contributes 50% of Romania’s industrial GDP directly with rail connections across Europe and all the way to China. DP World’s new terminal will also boast a static storage capacity of 3,000 TEU and create direct links to key export markets. This will help overcome traditional barriers of poor infrastructure reaching north-eastern Romania, and drive further business to DP World’s Constanta port, supporting further volume growth in the Black Sea terminal.

Through its on-site connection to the electrified rail infrastructure, the Aiud terminal will help reduce transportation costs and CO2 emissions through the shift from road to rail as well as through the reduced transit time for cargoes from factories at the industrial park to their final destination. Decea which is located in Alba county is close to Cluj, Sibiu, Mures and Hunedoara, which have become vital industrial and trade hubs for the country. Businesses in this area will now have a fast direct connection within Europe to the Black Sea, North and Adriatic seas, while also having rail links to major hubs in Central Asia and China, enabling Romania to become a commercial hub for European trade eastward.

DP World is one of the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. The company has a global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents.