Crude oil futures continue rising as Biden announced reduction of U.S. reserves

  • 2022 October 20 09:48

    Oil prices rose by 0.88%-1.4%

    On 20 October 2022, 09:06 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.88% higher at $93.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 1.4% to $85.7.

    Global oil prices continue rising, particularly after President Joe Biden announced reduction of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to PRIME.

2022 October 20

2022 October 19

2022 October 18

