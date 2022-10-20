2022 October 20 09:48

Crude oil futures continue rising as Biden announced reduction of U.S. reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.88%-1.4%

On 20 October 2022, 09:06 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.88% higher at $93.22 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 1.4% to $85.7.

Global oil prices continue rising, particularly after President Joe Biden announced reduction of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to PRIME.