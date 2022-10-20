2022 October 20 09:16

Mawani launches a new shipping service to connect King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to 4 global ports

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition Aladin Express DMCC's shipping service, Gulf-India Express 2 (GIX2), to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam in a bid to boost direct trade and shipping between the Kingdom and the rest of the world, according to the company's release.



The new service will connect the capital of the Kingdom's Eastern Province to the ports of Jebel Ali in the UAE, Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, Hamad in Qatar, and Mundra in India every two weeks via the vessel Green Ace, which has a carrying capacity of 1740 TEUs.



Last December saw global shipping lines such as Pacific International Lines (PIL), Regional Container Lines (RCL), and China United Lines (CUL) start a weekly shipping service from China to King Abdulaziz Port in collaboration with Saudi Global Ports (SGP).



The Port, which ranked fourteenth in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for 2021, handled a record 199,609 TEUs last August, thanks to its best-in-class operating and logistical capabilities, continuing development streak, and resolve to scale greater heights in productivity and performance.