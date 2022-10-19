  • Home
  2022 October 19

    Euronav sells Suezmax Cap Philippe

    Euronav NV has sold the Suezmax Cap Philippe (2006 - 158,920dwt), generating a capital gain of USD 12.9 million, according to the company's release. The vessel is debt free and has been delivered to her new owners on Thursday 13 October.

    Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 39 VLCCs (and three to be delivered), 22 Suezmaxes (of which two vessels are time chartered in and three vessels to be delivered) and 2 FSO vessels.

2022 October 19

