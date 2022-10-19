2022 October 19 17:31

TotalEnergies UK and Solstad Offshore enter into a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Falnes

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that TotalEnergies UK and Solstad Offshore have entered into a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Falnes, according to Solstad's release.

The contract, which will be for five years firm plus options, is one of the first long-term contracts awarded in the UK North Sea for a battery-hybrid installed PSV. The vessel will be utilized by TotalEnergies UK to support their UK North Sea assets and the contract will commence during November 2022.



