2022 October 19 17:26

Air Liquide, Chevron, LyondellBasell, and Uniper to pursue lower carbon hydrogen and ammonia project along the U.S. Gulf Coast

Air Liquide, Chevron Corporation, LyondellBasell, and Uniper SE have announced their intent to collaborate on a joint study that will evaluate and potentially advance the development of a hydrogen and ammonia production facility along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The facility could support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, helping to increase the supply of lower carbon power internationally, according to Uniper's release.

The potential project to be studied is intended to cover the end-to-end, energy value chain, utilizing each participant’s technical expertise in production, operational experience, storage, distribution, and export logistics. Collectively, the consortium will bring capabilities and expertise in air separation technology, hydrogen technologies, lower carbon intensity and renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrolysis-based technologies, and petrochemicals.

Specifically, the consortium will assess the potential for producing hydrogen using natural gas with CCS and renewable hydrogen via electrolysis to supply end-use markets, including the ammonia, petrochemicals, power, and mobility markets.

If development proceeds, the project could leverage existing advantages along the Gulf Coast, including pipeline infrastructure, to supply lower carbon and renewable hydrogen to local industrial clusters. Likewise, ammonia infrastructure could support exports to both Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities, including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies, and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry.

Uniper is one of the leading international energy companies, has around 11,500 employees, and operates in more than 40 countries. The company plans for its power generation business in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Uniper’s roughly 33 GW of installed generation capacity make it one of the world‘s largest electricity producers. The company's core activities include power generation in Europe and Russia as well as global energy trading and a broad gas portfolio, which makes Uniper one of Europe’s leading gas companies.