2022 October 19 17:02

Unifeeder adds UAE coastal service

The inaugural shipment of roughly 200 TEUs on a Multi-Carrying Vessel (MCV) sailed from the Port of Jebel Ali to Port of Ajman and arrived on-time on the 7th October 2022.

The new routes are serviced by a fleet of modified Multi-Carrying Vessels (MCV) to bypass congestion by calling smaller berths. The shallow draft vessels use less space and can access areas of ports, where larger ships cannot fit due to their size and length and can turn around at least twice as fast as larger vessels on shortsea routes.

The addition of marine services to the UAE’s 700-km Arabian Gulf coastline, gives customers more efficient access to Jebel Ali Port, and potentially cuts transit times by days. Initial shipments will focus on moving food imports into the UAE with its reefer capabilities, and moving commodities such as cement, out of it. The multi-modal offering means export customers benefit from seamless, last-mile delivery once cargo arrives at its destination port.

The service starts with 2-3 calls per week, with a focus on connecting the UAE to the wider Middle East, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and Far East.



