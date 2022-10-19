2022 October 19 16:50

Boris Tashimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

Image source: Rosmorrechflot 19

Boris Tashimov has been appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the Agency says in its press release.

The appointment has been signed by RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev today, 19 October 2022. Boris Tashimov enters the office on October 19.

Boris Tashimov was born in 1986 in Zheleznovodsk, the Stavropol Territory. In 2008, he graduated from Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the MFA of Russia with specialization in Global Economy and with a professional qualification of an international economist.

Boris Tashimov began his career in 2007.

Between July and October 2011 – Assistant to a Karachay-Cherkess Republic Senator at the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. From October 2011 to July 2016 – held positions of leading specialist, expert, head of project, deputy Director of the Department for Interaction with Investors and Organization of Project Financing at North Caucasus Resorts JSC.

In 2016 – appointed as Deputy Director for Public Property Management and Investment Activities at FSUE Rosmorport’s Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch.

Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), has four deputies: Konstantin Anisimov, Vladislav Stavitsky, Denis Ushakov and Boris Tashimov.