2022 October 19 16:06

RF Government to create council to supply and repair of military and special equipment during SMO – presidential order

Martial law declared in Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions

RF Government will create a coordination council to address the needs arising in the course of the special military operation (SMO). The needs include the supply and repair of weapons, military and special equipment, supplies, medical and sanitary services, maintenance, repair and construction works as well as logistics. By October 20 the Cabinet the Cabinet is to draft a presidential decree. On October 19, the list of instructions on meeting needs was published on the Kremlin’s website. Instructions given at the Security Council meeting on October 19 have been published on the official website of the Kremlin.

The coordination council will be headed by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and will comprise representatives of the Defence Ministry, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Emercom, Russian National Guard, FSB, SVR, Directorial Board for the Special Programs and other federal executive authorities and the State Council.

Putin declares martial law in four unilaterally annexed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions at the Security Council meeting held today, 19 October 2022.