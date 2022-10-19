2022 October 19 15:40

Fish and seafood exports from Primorye and Sakhalin totaled 910.71 thousand tonnes

Most of fish and seafood exported to the Republic of Korea and China

Primorsky Territory and Sakhalin Department of Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor says that fish and seafood exports from the region totaled 910.71 thousand tonnes (16,788 batches) year-to-date.

Fish products registered in port of Primorye and Sakhalin is exported to 19 countries. Most of fish and seafood is exported to the Republic of Korea (526,637 tonnes), China (299,337 tonnes) and Japan (27,171 tonnes).

Oher importers are Nigeria, Germany, Vietnam, Ghana, Indonesia, Thailand, Brasilia and othe countries.