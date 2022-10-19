2022 October 19 18:05

Port of Gothenburg hosts eighth chainPORT Annual Meeting

chainPORT – the multilateral partnership of the world's leading ports – has just concluded its 8th Annual Meeting on October 13th & 14th, 2022, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.



Following digital meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, chainPORT partners gathered live and expressed their commitment to further strengthen their fruitful collaboration which has been ongoing for the last eight years.



At this year's meeting, the discussions included knowledge from within the industry but also from organizations that are part of other sectors that rely on an efficient maritime supply chain. The agenda covered topics related to new business models in order to address current logistical constraints, sustainable processes to reach decarbonization goals as well as the use of alternative energy sources to create green corridors.

Experts from the retail sector depicted how businesses are overcoming the current logistical challenges. Client requests are addressed by using strategies such as rerouting shipping lanes to bypass congested ports. A tighter collaboration between global retailers and ports must go hand in hand with the implementation of concrete projects on how new technologies may assist in creating a reliable and effective supply chain.



A top priority on this year’s agenda was the energy transition within the maritime business. Ports hold tremendous potential to further optimize processes, increase efficiency in the chain and facilitate the alignment of all stakeholders’ efforts.

Shipping line executives present at the meeting offered valuable insights on how digital infrastructure may be used to integrate ships and ports to reach the decarbonisation goals.



The chainPORT member ports decided to continue and expand their close communication and knowledge collaboration in the coming years.



chainPORT is a multilateral partnership of the world’s leading ports that aims to leverage the latest developments in technology and realise the vision of a smart, interconnected, and digital port-ecosystem. Members are committed to the exchange of knowledge, innovation, and the promotion of strategic topics. chainPORT was initiated in April 2016 by the Port Authorities of Hamburg and Los Angeles in collaboration with the Global Institute of Logistics. The initiative is supported by the ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Barcelona, Busan, Felixstowe, Gothenburg, Indonesia, Montreal, Panama, Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Tanger Med.