2022 October 19 15:18

Rolls-Royce provides long term service for all mtu generator sets powering Royal Navy vessels

Rolls-Royce will provide long term service support for all mtu generator sets powering Britain’s Royal Navy fleet. Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and the UK Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment & Support organisation, signed a contract covering the preventive and corrective maintenance of more than 90 mtu engines for the next five years. The contract, which is the first of its kind for Power Systems, includes an option to extend for a further two years, according to the company's release.

It covers mtu generator sets of Series 183, 396 and 4000 fitted or to be fitted into a wide range of surface vessels and submarines, including Daring Class (Type 45) destroyers, Duke Class (Type 23) and City Class (Type 26) frigates, Hunt Class mine hunters and Astute Class submarines. Rolls-Royce will provide maintenance and repair support both on and off the vessels, provide spare parts, assist with diagnostics and commissioning, and will also deliver design solutions for the modification and improvement of components if necessary. The contract includes the sharing of engine data between the Royal Navy and Rolls-Royce. Based on its advanced digital analysis of this data, Rolls-Royce will be able to suggest through-life efficiency improvements and deliver cost savings by optimizing deployment and maintenance of the vessels.

Rolls-Royce will provide the Royal Navy with maintenance and repair support for mtu gensets, including mtu 12V 4000 gensets on Type 23 vessels.

Rolls-Royce has been a close partner of the Royal Navy for decades, with power and propulsion solutions from both the Rolls-Royce and mtu brands. Several vessel types of the Royal Navy combine Rolls-Royce and mtu brand products as a complete solution. Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is transforming from an engine manufacturer to a provider of integrated sustainable solutions.

Part of this approach is setting up a comprehensive mtu NautIQ portfolio of ship automation solutions. It includes the Equipment Health Management System mtu NautIQ Foresight which enables preventive maintenance and was recently ordered for the new F126 frigates of the German Navy. This system could become relevant for the Royal Navy as part of the growing cooperation with Rolls-Royce.