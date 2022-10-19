2022 October 19 14:55

The commissioning of Baltic Pipe's receiving terminal to be postponed to November 1

The commissioning of Baltic Pipe's receiving terminal in Nybro near Varde in western Denmark will be postponed for almost two weeks. The receiving terminal for gas from the Norwegian gas pipeline Europipe II should have been commissioned on Thursday, October 20, 2022, according to Energinet's release.

On Wednesday October 19, Energinet notified the gas market that commissioning of the Nybro terminal will take place in two stages. First part of the commissioning is expected on November 1, 2022, with half of the total capacity (6,700 MWh/h). Full commissioning will take place later in 2022. The final date will be announced as soon as possible.

“We still have major technical challenges at the complex facility in Nybro. The challenges include IT systems and the important control and security systems. Unfortunately, we cannot start operations on Thursday as planned. We now consider it a realistic solution that we must start with partial commissioning,” says Torben Brabo, Energinet's Director of International Relations.

The delay in Nybro will not affect the gas volumes to Poland. As planned, Baltic Pipe was commissioned with partial capacity on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Since then, Polish consumers have been supplied with gas through the new gas pipeline. The gas stems from the European gas system and from the Danish part of the North Sea.