2022 October 19 13:42

Number of vehicles handled in Baku Port tripled in January-September 2022

Image source: Baku Port

Vehicles are delivered to the port from Georgia, UAE, Japan Great Britain, Belgium and Germany

In January-September 2022, Baku International Sea Trade Port (Azerbaijan) handled over 9,300 wheeled vehicle (excluding TIR and trailer units). The result has tripled, year-on-year, according to the port’s Telegram channel.

Most of vehicles are passenger cars delivered to the port from Georgia, UAE, Japan Great Britain, Belgium and Germany. Then they are shipped to the Central Asia including Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Baku Port) is the key transport hub of Azerbaijan. It is a Free Trade Zone for global, regional and local companies. The port currently comprises a ferry terminal, a dry cargo terminal and Ro-Ro terminal. The port can handle 15 million tonnes of dry cargo and 100 thousand containers per year.

In 2021, Baku International Trade Sea Port CJSC (Port of Baku) increased its throughput by 14.6%, year-on-year, to 5.6 million tonnes.

