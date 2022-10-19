2022 October 19 12:37

Federation Council approves ratification of agreement on use of navigation seals in EAEU

The use of navigation seals would enhance transparency of customs operations

The Federation Council says it has approved the ratification of the agreement on the use of navigation seals in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for transportation tracking. The agreement is aimed at expanding the use of modern technical and technological solutions in the organization of transport in the EAEU member states.

When speaking on the issue, Grigory Rapota, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, reminded that the agreement on the use of navigation seals in the EAEU had been signed by the heads of the EAEU member states in Moscow in April 2022 to ensure the legal turnover of goods in the internal market of EAEU.

“The agreement defines the procedure for the use of navigation seals in the EAEU, establishes the objects and mechanism for transportation tracking traffic, requirements for information systems of national operators, requirements for navigational seals, as well as the procedures to be undertaken in case of extraordinary situations in the territories of the EAEU member states,” said Grigory Rapota.

In December 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the use of such seals would certainly enhance the transparency of customs operations and would have a positive impact on the development of the transportation services sector in the EAEU. “It is also important that this will make our transit routes more attractive for the movement of goods between Europe and the Asia-Pacific,” added he President.