2022 October 19 11:28

Investments into construction of Arkhangelsk LNG to exceed RUB 8 billion

Image source: Arkhangelsk Region Government

160 thousand tonnes of LNG

Investments into construction of a small-scale plant for liquefaction of natural gas, Arkhangelsk LNG, in Novodbinsk (Arkhangelsk Region) will exceed RUB 8 billion. Annual capacity of the plant’s Phase I of 80 thousand tonnes of LNG will be later increased to 160 thousand tonnes, according to the regional Ministry of Economic Development, Industry and Science.

The project foresees LNG production an transportation to remote areas of the region for generation of heat and electricity. The investment project can be offered a preferential regime of PDA.