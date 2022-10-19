2022 October 19 10:13

GTT receives two orders for the tank design of three new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter, two orders for the tank design of three new LNGCs, according to the company's release.

The first LNG carrier will be built by the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan, on behalf of an international shipowner, and the two others by the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co, on behalf of the shipowner China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES).

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a cargo capacity of 175,000m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third and the fourth quarters of 2026.