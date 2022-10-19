2022 October 19 09:13

Port of Long Beach container volumes down 0.9% to 741,823 TEUs in September 2022

Port of Long Beach moved 741,823 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo containers last month, down 0.9% from September 2021. Imports decreased 7.4% to 342,671 TEUs, while exports increased 1.9% to 112,940 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port rose 7% to 286,212 TEUs, according to the company's release.



Consumers are growing more cautious with spending as the economy faces persistent inflation and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Port of Long Beach has moved 7,342,383 TEUs during the first nine months of 2022, up 3.5% from the same period in 2021. Additionally, the Port processed 2,334,605 TEUs between July 1 and Sept. 30, down 0.3% from the third quarter of 2021.



