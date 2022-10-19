  • Home
  • News
  • Crude oil futures rise with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 19 09:29

    Crude oil futures rise with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Oil prices rose by 0.27%-0.76%

    On 19 October 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.27% higher at $90.27 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 0.76% to $82.699.

    Crude oil futures rise after a fall to their mininmum for over two weeks with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve , according to Inrefax.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 19

18:30 Euronav sells Suezmax Cap Philippe
18:05 Port of Gothenburg hosts eighth chainPORT Annual Meeting
17:31 TotalEnergies UK and Solstad Offshore enter into a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Falnes
17:26 Air Liquide, Chevron, LyondellBasell, and Uniper to pursue lower carbon hydrogen and ammonia project along the U.S. Gulf Coast
17:19 Sovfracht JSC launches its marine cargo line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad in November
17:02 Unifeeder adds UAE coastal service
16:50 Boris Tashimov appointed as Deputy Head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
16:41 Port of Szczecin - Swinoujscie cargo volume up 7.5 percent to 26.7 million tons in Jan-Sept 2022
16:13 LR awards NACKS AiP for ammonia fueled 16k TEU container ship design
16:06 RF Government to create council to supply and repair of military and special equipment during SMO – presidential order
15:58 Hoegh Autoliners exercises option to purchase Hoegh St. Petersburg
15:40 Fish and seafood exports from Primorye and Sakhalin totaled 910.71 thousand tonnes
15:18 Rolls-Royce provides long term service for all mtu generator sets powering Royal Navy vessels
14:55 The commissioning of Baltic Pipe's receiving terminal to be postponed to November 1
14:18 Gas supply for autumn months arrived in Klaipeda
13:42 Number of vehicles handled in Baku Port tripled in January-September 2022
13:21 NYK to invest in shipping subsidiary of Indonesian national oil and gas company Pertamina
12:37 Federation Council approves ratification of agreement on use of navigation seals in EAEU
12:35 Ningbo implements bonded LNG injection for international ships
11:28 Investments into construction of Arkhangelsk LNG to exceed RUB 8 billion
11:06 DP World to invest up to $3 billion to create world-leading integrated logistics infrastructure for India
10:34 Hyundai Heavy Industries orders six MAN's dual-fuel ME-LGIM engines for Maersk container ships
10:13 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
10:11 Zelenodolsk Shipyard sends first tugboat intended for Russian national guard to delivery base
09:29 Crude oil futures rise with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve
09:14 MABUX: Slight downtrend to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct.19
09:13 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 0.9% to 741,823 TEUs in September 2022

2022 October 18

18:37 The Port of Barcelona and PowerCon start building the pilot project to provide electrical power to ships at the BEST terminal
18:20 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 9M’2022 fell by 6% YoY
18:07 MYCRANE partners with PV-E electric cranes to offer zero-emissions lifting equipment
17:55 Port of Singapore throughput in 9M’2022 fell by 3.3% YoY
17:36 Naviris, Fincantieri, Naval Group, Navantia sign preliminary agreement for the European Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette
17:27 North-South cargo flows to grow by 135% to 32.5 million tonnes by 2030 ‒ Mikhail Mishustin
17:16 Cemre Shipyard and Molslinjen sign contract for two passenger vessels
17:01 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2022 rose by 7.6% YoY
16:50 Revision of Belgium’s federal hydrogen strategy proposed at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
16:43 CB&I and DSME sign MoU for feasibility study of large liquid hydrogen carrier
16:37 DP World Marine Services adds UAE coastal service
16:23 Design bureau Nautic Rus to take part in Phase 2 of investment quotas programme
16:05 NYK presents its projects for the introduction of ammonia as marine fuel at two international conferences
15:44 Van Oord starts construction of the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust Noord
15:24 Saudi Ports handle 16 mln tons of food in Jan-Sept 2022
14:50 Budget revenues from Phase 2 of investment quotas programme to exceed those from rates hike by one third – FSA
14:01 Gram Car Carriers signs 5-year TC for Viking Destiny
13:45 Al Seer Marine, MB92 and P&O Marinas to create world leading superyacht service centre and refit shipyard for the Gulf Region
13:12 FESCO puts second vessel on line connecting Russia and Vietnam
12:47 Dredging industry’s annual turnover in 2021 estimated at EUR 5.33 billion - IADC
12:38 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 5% to 12.68 million TEU
12:33 AB Klaipedos Nafta launches the public procurement for operation and maintenance services of the LNG terminal’s vessel
12:15 Canadian Coast Guard Ship Vincent Massey joins the icebreaker fleet
11:56 Wartsila to integrate Voyage business into Marine Power as a business unit
11:45 Dobroflot lays down ice-class barge and personnel launch for Kamchatka
11:21 Rolls-Royce presents mtu technologies for sustainable propulsion, energy and service solutions at Euronaval
11:07 Shift Clean Energy partners with Red Offshore as ESS provider in South Asia
10:47 Results of Russian ports in Q3’2022: infographics and analytics
10:42 China Classification Society and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping sign a strategic cooperation agreement
10:12 Rosmorrechflot approves investment declaration for construction of ice-free deep-water port Indiga
09:51 Dates confirmed for 6th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:43 Port Houston container volumes up 26% to 353,525 TEUs in Sep 2022
09:28 MABUX: Irregular fluctuations to prevail in Global bunker market on Oct.18