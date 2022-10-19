2022 October 19 09:29

Crude oil futures rise with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil prices rose by 0.27%-0.76%

On 19 October 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.27% higher at $90.27 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery rose by 0.76% to $82.699.

Crude oil futures rise after a fall to their mininmum for over two weeks with U.S. to release more barrels from Strategic Petroleum Reserve , according to Inrefax.