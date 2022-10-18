2022 October 18 17:55

Port of Singapore throughput in 9M’2022 fell by 3.3% YoY

The port’s container throughput declined by 0.5%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-September 2022 decreased by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 435 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 14.8 million tonnes (-16%), oil cargo – 142.7 million tonnes (-3.4%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.5% to 28 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

