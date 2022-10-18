-
2022 October 18 17:55
Port of Singapore throughput in 9M’2022 fell by 3.3% YoY
The port’s container throughput declined by 0.5%
The Port of Singapore throughput in January-September 2022 decreased by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 435 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.
Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 14.8 million tonnes (-16%), oil cargo – 142.7 million tonnes (-3.4%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 0.5% to 28 million TEU.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.
Related link:
Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes >>>>
Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore
2022 October 18
2022 October 17
2022 October 16
2022 October 15
|14:11
|Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter
|11:29
|ICS heralds’ successful collaboration to reduce harm to whales