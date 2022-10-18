2022 October 18 17:27

North-South cargo flows to grow by 135% to 32.5 million tonnes by 2030 ‒ Mikhail Mishustin

Allocations for transport infrastructure to exceed RUB 4.5 trillion by 2030

According to a baseline scenario, North-South cargo flows by all types of transport will grow by 135% versus 2021 to about 32.5 million tonnes by 2030, in the Azov-Black Sea direction – by almost 70% to 300 million tonnes, in the Eastern direction – by 25% to 350 million tonnes, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who spoke at the meeting on the development of rf infrastructure of the Eastern Operating Domain. The meeting transcript is published on the official website of RF Government.

Mikhail Mishustin says that the Government is to support the business amid sanctions by establishment of new transport routes, primarily corridors to the Eastern and Azov-Black Sea areas as well as the North-South international transport corridor (ITC). A comprehensive action plan has been adopted for the development of new export/import logistics. It is aimed at construction of a sophisticated infrastructure. All roadmaps cover a period of up to 2030 with a total scope of financing exceeding RUB 4.5 trillion including RUB 300 billion from the federal budget.

According to the Prime Minister, total capacity of the Eastern Operating Domain in 2022 will make about 160 million tonnes, at the approaches to the Azov-Black Sea ports – over 125 million tonnes. He also reminded that about the task set up by RF President to increase the capacity of the Baikal-Amur Railway to 180 million tonnes by in 2024.

When speaking at the plenary session of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in early October 2022, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the North-South international transport corridor (ITC) has a potential to double its cargo traffic by 2030 versus 14 million tonnes carried in 2021.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

