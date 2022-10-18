2022 October 18 18:07

MYCRANE partners with PV-E electric cranes to offer zero-emissions lifting equipment

A partnership with PV-E Cranes of the Netherlands will see MYCRANE offer zero-emissions cranes for sale or rent, providing more choice for the digital platform’s global clients, according to the company's release.



Engineered and manufactured in the Netherlands with first class components, PV-E’s emission-free crawler cranes are fully electric, battery-operated and can run for 10-12 hours on a single charge. The product range consists of an 80, 100, 160 and 250-ton crawler crane, with several boom options such as fixed jibs, luffing jibs and heavy duty jibs.



As a result of the partnership agreement, signed last week in MYCRANE’s Dubai headquarters, PV-E’s crawler cranes will be available to buy on the MYCRANE Marketplace, and can be rented through the MYCRANE platform.



The MYCRANE platform simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Boom trucks, crane manipulators/ crane arm, man lifts, mini cranes, cherry pickers, aerial platforms and hydraulic gantry systems are also available.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.



PV-E Crane B.V. focuses on the development, production, and marketing of 100% electric crawler cranes and related accessories. Originally a Dutch company with its headquarters in Oosterhout, PV-E Crane’s goal is to contribute to an emission-free and healthier construction site.



All PV-E Cranes are electrically powered, which means lower maintenance costs and different service intervals.



Following the launch of the 160-tonne EC160 crane earlier this year, the EC80 will be shown for the first time at the Bauma trade fair in Munich. This zero-emission 80-tonne crawler crane with lattice boom has already been delivered to a leading Dutch contractor.