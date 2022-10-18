2022 October 18 17:01

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-September 2022 rose by 7.6% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 2%



In January-September 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 11.4 million tonnes of cargo (+7.6%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 6.2% to 9.6 million tonnes, bulk cargo rose by 8.7% to 1.02 million tonnes tonnes, container traffic climbed by 2% to 365 thousand TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 8.3% to 530.5 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 155.9% to 6 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 8% to 5,710 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.