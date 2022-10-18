2022 October 18 16:43

CB&I and DSME sign MoU for feasibility study of large liquid hydrogen carrier

CB&I, McDermott's storage business line, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study of a large liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier including an LH2 storage tank design, according to McDermott's release.

The ability to ship large quantities of hydrogen across the ocean is an increasing need to help countries, like South Korea, achieve carbon reduction goals in a hydrogen economy. CB&I and DSME bring unique expertise to the study. CB&I will evaluate its LH2 storage tank design for ocean-going ships and DSME will investigate and develop the ship's general design to install the LH2 storage tank. The output of the feasibility study is expected to contribute to the future design of a large-scale LH2 carrier.



CB&I spheres can store LH2 at temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit, and the company is nearing completion of the world's largest LH2 sphere in Cape Canaveral, Fla., USA. Their history in this field spans more than 60 years.



CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals.

DSME is the world's premium shipbuilding and offshore company. The shipyard, which spans an area of 4.9 million meters squared, encompasses the world's largest dock with a million-ton capacity and is optimized for building high-tech motor vessels using cutting-edge equipment, including a 900-ton goliath crane.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry.