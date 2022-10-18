2022 October 18 17:36

Naviris, Fincantieri, Naval Group, Navantia sign preliminary agreement for the European Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette

In July 2022, the European Commission selected the proposal submitted by the consortium led by Naviris together with Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia for the Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette (MMPC) call. Following this decision, the CEOs of the four companies signed a preliminary consortium agreement today at Euronaval, whose objective is to rule the execution of the call, according to Fincantieri's release.

The clear objective of the consortium’s proposal is to maximize synergies and collaboration among European shipbuilding industrials. By developing together a new ship, the EPC, they aim to ensure a European sovereignty in the second rank warship.

The EPC will be a smart, innovative, affordable, sustainable, interoperable and flexible vessel designed to meet a wide range of future missions in a continuously evolving global context. Based on innovative and disruptive technologies, this program will strongly contribute to the European sovereignty in the naval domain, by strengthening the European industry, increasing cooperation, efficiency and lowering duplication in defense spending.

The main objective of the agreement signed today will be to develop the initial design of the vessel, maximizing innovations, synergies and collaboration among European shipbuilding industry through the participation of:

4 countries under the banner of the PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) project (Italy, France, Spain and Greece)

6 countries involved in the co-funding (Italy, France, Spain, Greece, Denmark and Norway)

3 main European Shipbuilding Industries (Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia)

40 companies for maritime systems and equipment from 12 EU countries