2022 October 18 17:16

Cemre Shipyard and Molslinjen sign contract for two passenger vessels

Cemre Shipyard has entered into a contract with Molslinjen A/S for NB1098 & NB1099 passenger vessels Als and Samsø for Bøjden-Fynshav and Ballen-Kalundborg routes, according to Molslinjen's release.

The double-ended ferries are designed by OSK-ShipTech A/S for zero-emission by 100% operation on batteries, optimized for each route. The vessels are 116,8 meters long, and 18,2 meters wide and will be built according to the BV classification rules and compliant with Danish National Flag regulations.

The zero-emission Ro-Ro Passenger Ferries are not only designed with high technology but also designed for high passenger comfort onboard, all to Scandinavian accommodation standards.

The vessels are to be designed to comply with autonomous functionality ferry according to fulfill BV notations. i.e. auto-crossing and auto-docking operations, allowing for optimized operation while increasing the energy efficiency of the ferry.

The electrical system is designed to provide redundancy in any case of failure and vessels will be equipped with 4 Steerable Thrusters which are driven by electrical Permanent Magnet motors. There will be four backup generators each of 493 ekW fueled by hydrogenated vegetable oil. During usual operations, only the battery system will supply the required power by complying with the zero-emission concept.

The tendency to decrease emissions and limit the impact of sea operations on the environment is one of the most important demands in the current market.



