2022 October 18 16:23

Design bureau Nautic Rus to take part in Phase 2 of investment quotas programme

Image source: Nautic Rus Pella-Stapel

Design bureau Nautic Rus (Saint-Petersburg) established by Nautic ehf. (Iceland) in 2018 is set to take part in selecting type designs for Phase 2 of investment quotas programme, Alfred Tulinius, Chief Designer and Chairman of the company, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.

"Yes, we are interested in it. Obviously, there are advantages to build larger series of the same type, but it is not critical. What is most important is to supply the fishing industry with the tools they need. Even synergies can be obtained through focusing on similar equipment into various shapes, sizes and arrangement of the vessels," Alfred Tulinius said when answering IAA PortNews’ question about the company’s possible participation in the second phase of investment quotas programme.

Nautic Rus signed an agreement with Norebo to design six trawlers for the Northern Region and four for the Far East. Those 10 vessels are to be built by Severnaya Verf. Besides, Pella-Stapel will build four long-liners designed by Nautic Rus.

Alfred Tulinius sees high potential of the Russian market.

“If I didn’t rate it (the potential – Ed.) highly, I wouldn’t ever start my business here. I’m looking at it as a prosperous field of different possibilities for the rest of my life – that’s how I view this market. When we established the company there were about 10 people. Then very quickly we expanded to 30 and now there are about 60 employees,” he said.

Nautic Rus (registered in 2018 in Saint-Petersburg) is a Russian company, which performs the whole range of fishing vessel design, from conceptual design to working documentation.

