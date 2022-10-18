2022 October 18 13:45

Al Seer Marine, MB92 and P&O Marinas to create world leading superyacht service centre and refit shipyard for the Gulf Region

Al Seer Marine PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed marine company engaged across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced the launch of its additive manufacturing business unit, according to Al Seer Marine's release.

Commonly referred to as 3D printing, additive manufacturing uses computer aided design (CAD) software or 3D object scanners to produce lighter, stronger parts and systems. The technology provides numerous advantages during the manufacturing process, enabling engineers to design parts with increased complexity in drastically shorter timeframes.

Al Seer Marine, MB92 Group and P&O Marinas announce today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding in view of setting up a joint venture to develop the first dedicated superyacht refit and repair facility in the UAE (Dubai). This new high-capacity shipyard will provide superyacht owners with a customized world class refit service in the Gulf, the first of its kind in the region.

The shipyard construction is scheduled for completion in 2026, with the joint venture offering its superyacht repair and refit services from next year in 2023, as the start of this strategic plan.

Al Seer Marine has been looking to develop a world class Superyacht Service Centre and Refit Shipyard in the UAE since 2019 and after discussions with P&O Marinas in Dubai, found the perfect strategic partner to realize the project.